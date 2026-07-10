French government launches unprecedented emergency plan

The French government has launched an unprecedented emergency plan due to a serious new heat wave, during which temperatures in the country are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The plan, developed in response to previous heat waves, envisages the creation of cooling centers for people at risk, French government spokesperson Maud Brejon announced on French TV 1 today.

This group includes mainly senior citizens, but also homeless people. The administration of French Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille confirmed the entry into force of the measures.

According to Brejon, the plan applies to those areas in France where there is the highest degree of heat danger. According to the French weather service "Meteo France", this will affect 9 regions in western France for now.

The area is expected to be expanded tomorrow, as the red code warning for high temperatures comes into effect for the Greater Paris region.

People will be able to spend a few hours or even stay all night in air-conditioned centers, the director of the French Directorate General for Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Julien Marion, announced on BFMTV.

This is the third heat wave to hit France in two months. According to the weather service "Meteo France", the heat will continue at least until the middle of next week.