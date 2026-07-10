Iran's chief negotiator with the US - Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said today that the military conflict between Washington and Tehran will never end with Iran's surrender, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Tehran is ready for "all-out defense if the Americans do not comply" to the Memorandum of Understanding signed last month, Ghalibaf wrote on his Telegram channel.

The speaker of the Iranian parliament said in a conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Ahmad Muzani that during the negotiations he told US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran does not trust Washington and that in his opinion the US is only willing to really negotiate with those who are ready for war.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that the US had agreed to talks with Iran after Tehran requested their continuation, while emphasizing that the June truce between the two countries had ended.

US President Donald Trump said today that his country had agreed to talks with Iran after Tehran requested their continuation, while emphasizing that the June truce between the two countries had ended, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

„The Islamic Republic of Iran asked us to continue negotiations. We agreed to do so, but the US has told them in no uncertain terms that the ceasefire is over!“, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US and Iran have traded blows this week, with Iranian forces striking US military infrastructure in the Gulf states on Monday after the US struck Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces, Reuters reported.

The two countries reached a temporary agreement last month to end the four-month conflict that has severely disrupted global energy supplies.

Trump's failure to end the war has angered the president as his Republican Party prepares for midterm elections later this year amid high fuel prices and growing voter discontent, Reuters reported.