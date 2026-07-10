Ukraine has created a special command in the army for strikes deep into Russian territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that he is creating a special command for strikes deep into Russian territory, as well as new rapid reaction forces with drone combat units, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"This command will focus all its available resources to more significantly reduce Russia's military capabilities," Zelensky said in his traditional evening video address to the nation.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev with US Senator Lindsey Graham and the two discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's urgent need for more air defense, Ukrinform reported, citing a publication by Zelensky in Telegram.

„A good meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kiev. This is already his tenth visit to our country and we appreciate his support“, the Ukrainian head of state wrote.

He thanked Graham for recognizing the achievements of Ukrainian soldiers, BTA reported.

„The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that diplomacy will ultimately be successful. And right now, it is important that our pressure through long-range strikes against Russia is supported by new steps for sanctions from our partners. Lindsey informed me about the work that is ongoing in Congress on the relevant legislation,“ Zelensky added.

According to the Ukrainian president, during the meeting, the two also focused on Ukraine's urgent need for more air defense systems to protect its citizens.

Zelensky recalled that during the NATO summit in Ankara, he and US President Donald Trump reached political agreements on licensing the production of “Patriot“ systems in Ukraine. Zelensky stressed that “now it is critically important to implement all of this at the team level“.

“I thank the United States, the President, and Congress for the bipartisan and consistent support from both chambers,“ Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal announced today that they have reached an agreement with President Trump's administration to advance their version of legislation to impose sanctions on Russia and countries that buy Russian oil.