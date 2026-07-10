Turkey and the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), recognized only by Ankara, have signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of an underwater gas pipeline, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The planned gas pipeline, which Turkish authorities hope will increase the territory's energy security, will be about 97 kilometers long under the Mediterranean Sea and is expected to be operational in 2028, the agency added, citing Turkish state television TRT.

Turkey already supplies water to the breakaway territory via an underwater pipeline, the agency noted.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz signed the agreement during a visit to Northern Cyprus today, describing the project as a “historic initiative”, the agency added.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who accompanied Yilmaz, told the Ex network that Turkey views the energy security of the unrecognized republic as “an integral part of itself”.

According to TRT, the pipeline could also be used to transport natural gas to Turkey if deposits are discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean in the future.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Yustel told television that “the next priority for cooperation will be an undersea power cable connecting the northern part of the island with Turkey.

Cyprus has been divided into two parts since 1974, when the Turkish army invaded the northern part of the island in response to a coup d'état aimed at Cyprus joining Greece. In In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was unilaterally declared in the northern part of the island, recognized only by Ankara. Turkey insists on a two-state solution to the Cyprus issue, while the Republic of Cyprus and Greece maintain a position for a federal solution. The last round of negotiations was in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in 2017, but ended in failure.