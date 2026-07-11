Accusations Against Trump Over Election Process

US President Donald Trump has come under sharp criticism from his political opponents, who have accused him of trying to gain control over the US election process.

Tensions have escalated following the White House's decision to remove the last two Democratic representatives from the Federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC).

This independent agency is responsible for certifying voting systems and distributing federal grants to states.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described Trump's actions as a “brazen attempt“ to undermine the integrity of the vote just months before the crucial midterm elections in November.

The opposition says the administration is exerting unprecedented pressure on local governments, demanding urgent changes to election rules, including requiring proof of citizenship at registration and eliminating electronic systems in favor of paper ballots.

Independent legal experts in Washington warn that such radical reforms so close to the vote could cause administrative chaos.