The administration of President Donald Trump has expressed serious skepticism about reaching a lasting nuclear agreement with Iran, White House sources reported, quoted by world agencies.

According to US officials, any final deal would require Tehran to fully surrender control of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and have it exported from the country. Washington emphasizes that it retains all military options if diplomatic efforts fail.

Pessimism in the US has increased after renewed clashes and attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz in the past week. The US has already imposed new sanctions on Iranian financial networks and again restricted oil exports. According to the interim agreement from June, the two sides have a total of 60 days to negotiate a permanent pact, but differences over Iran's nuclear capabilities remain huge.

US President Donald Trump has instructed Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to continue intensive negotiations with Iran to find a way out of the crisis, the American television channel CBS reports.

Although Trump announced on social media earlier this week that the temporary truce with Tehran had officially ended due to attacks on tankers in the Middle East, the White House is not giving up on the diplomatic channel.

In recent hours, regional mediators, including delegations from Qatar and Oman, have been holding shuttles to revive the dialogue. Washington sources reveal that J.D. Vance has taken a leading role in coordinating the negotiations, while Marco Rubio remains skeptical of Iran's intentions but is strictly following the president's instructions to achieve the most favorable terms for the United States. The main demand of the US administration at the moment is that Iran publicly guarantees safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.