The security forces in Lviv have launched a large-scale operation to search for and detain citizens who participated in the mass riots in front of the territorial recruitment center (TCC - the military commandant's office), the Ukrainian publication "Strana" reports.

The tension in the western Ukrainian city escalated sharply after a large crowd of local residents blocked and overturned a military vehicle, protesting against the methods of forced mobilization.

The National Police of Ukraine announced that three of the main organizers of the riot, who are residents of the Sykhovsky district of Lviv, have already been detained.

They have been charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and violence against the bodies of the order.

As part of the investigation and through video recordings from social networks, a 28-year-old man was identified who turned out to be a deserter from the army.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has taken full control of the pre-trial proceedings.