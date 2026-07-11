Police in the United Kingdom have launched a large-scale murder investigation after Former Conservative MP and Reform UK spokesperson Anne Widdicombe was found unconscious at her home in Dartmoor.

A press conference by Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that Police found the 78-year-old woman with serious injuries on Thursday morning. Police have already detained a 26-year-old British national on suspicion of committing the crime.

Police officials said the investigation was at an early stage and urged people to avoid speculation on social media. Local Assistant Chief Commissioner Matt Longman explicitly stated that at this time there is no evidence that the crime is politically motivated or related to terrorism. As part of the investigation, police have launched a massive CCTV camera review and house-to-house enquiries in the Haytor area.

Widdicombe's neighbours and relatives have expressed their shock at the incident. Susan Coish, who lives next door to the former minister's remote property, described the deceased in a statement to the media as a "beautiful lady and a remarkable character", adding that she still cannot believe the tragic news. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a number of political leaders have also expressed their condolences and called for the case to be solved as quickly as possible.