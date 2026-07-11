Drone attack in Taganrog: Russian ships hit

In the past few hours, the Taganrog Bay in the Sea of Azov has become the scene of a large-scale drone attack, in which four ships of various types were hit.

According to data from the regional security services and statements by the governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, two tankers have suffered serious mechanical damage and fires have broken out on board.

According to unofficial information from local sources in the channels „Astra“ and “Rybar“, in the attacks on the specialized and technical maritime infrastructure, one sailor was killed on board an auxiliary technical vessel.

Russian air defense systems have shot down over 20 drones in the region, but some of the devices managed to penetrate the defenses and cause direct damage to the vessels.

The crews were evacuated immediately, and rescue teams continue to control the fire on one of the ships.