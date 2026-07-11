Monaco bombing: Investigation gets tangled

The situation surrounding the bombing in Monaco against Ukrainian multimillionaire Vadim Ermolaev has taken on an international dimension.

The businessman and his family were seriously injured when an explosive device hidden in a backpack exploded in front of a residential building in the principality.

The perpetrator - 39-year-old Ukrainian Anastasia Berezovskaya - managed to escape through France and Germany, but just days after Interpol issued a “red notice” for her search, she was found dead in a forest near Kiev with gunshot wounds to the head.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have already detained two men accused of her murder, one of whom turned out to be an active military intelligence officer.

The prosecutor's office in Monaco and the prosecutor general of Ukraine announced that they were starting joint consultations for full cooperation.

Investigators are trying to establish whether Berezovskaya's murder was an attempt to cover up the tracks and who actually ordered the attack in Monaco.

Yermolaev himself has been subject to sanctions by Kiev since 2023 due to business ties in occupied Crimea.