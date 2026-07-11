North Korea condemns US and NATO allies over Ankara summit

North Korea has condemned the US and its NATO allies for "strengthening military blocs" and "increasing armaments" in connection with the alliance summit held this week in the Turkish capital Ankara, Reuters reported, citing the North Korean state news agency KCNA, quoted by BTA.

Pyongyang will defend its sovereignty and security interests, as well as regional peace, by responsibly exercising its sovereign rights, the DPRK Foreign Ministry said in a statement, cited by the agency.

NATO is even more strongly committed to bloc-level confrontation through increased spending on armaments and increasingly closer cooperation with allies in the Indo-Pacific region, the North Korean ministry said.

The President of South Korea - the DPRK's regional enemy, Lee Jae-myeon, said on the sidelines of the Ankara summit that he hoped Seoul would expand its cooperation with NATO countries in scientific research and development, including in the field of modern technologies and arms production, Reuters recalls.