Russia continues to expand the security zone in Ukraine, while Kiev continues to escalate the situation. This was stated today by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reports.

''Russia remains open to achieving its goals through peaceful political and diplomatic negotiations, President (Vladimir) Putin remains open. But in circumstances where this is impossible, due to the lack of readiness of the Kiev regime, we continue the special military operation'', Peskov notes.

The Russian spokesman also indicated that Moscow is still open to negotiations, but that it is not possible for them to continue because there is no will for it in Ukraine.