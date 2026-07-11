Businessman Artur Shehu, wanted by Albanian authorities on suspicion of laundering money from drug trafficking, is also suspected of falsifying ownership documents for the land on which Jared Kushner plans to build a multi-billion dollar resort, according to unpublished investigative materials from Albania's Special Structure for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), reviewed by "Reuters".

According to the files, Shehu and his associates are accused of trafficking South American cocaine through European ports and laundering funds by building a real estate empire, including using forged property documents.

"Based on evidence, reasonable doubts have been formed that the aforementioned assets were acquired through "using forged documents," prosecutors wrote.

Shehu's lawyer, Kuytim Chakrani, confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for his client, but denied all charges. "None of the allegations about Arthur Shehu's character are true. He is neither a drug trafficker nor a forger of property documents," he said. Shehu, he said, maintained that the land had been in his family's possession since the Ottoman Empire and was sold legally.

In April, Shehu sold the coastal land to Albania Land Development, a company owned by Sazan Real Estate Development and other investors backing Kushner's project. The case file does not allege wrongdoing against Kushner, Sazan Real Estate Development, Albania Land Development or the other investors, and "Reuters" has found no evidence that they were aware of the suspicions against Shehu in the transaction.

Sazan Real Estate Development said: "We continue to believe that the land acquisition was carried out legally and in accordance with applicable procedures. As always, we respect and will cooperate with any legal process as required." A spokesman for Kushner declined to comment.

The project has already been the subject of environmental protests and litigation. Residents of the village of Zvernets have disputed ownership of the land for more than a decade and claim to have documents proving their rights. They intend to seek a halt to the project.

The Albanian government supports the investment and says it is being implemented in accordance with Albanian and European law. Prime Minister Edi Rama described the project as "beautiful" and said it would go ahead despite the protests. The European Commission has already called on Albania to comply with EU environmental rules regarding the project.

The SPAK investigation is documented in around 200 pages dated June 12, 2026. The same day, prosecutors announced arrest warrants for 20 suspects for drug trafficking and money laundering, including a figure with the initials "A. Sh.", matching Artur Shehu.

According to the prosecutors, the land was sold for around 110 million euros, with the funds frozen in a notary account to prevent them from reaching Shehu. SPAK has not yet announced whether any of the suspects have been arrested or charged.