Typhoon Bavi hits eastern China with 40 m/s.

The powerful typhoon Bavi, the ninth this year, has reached China's east coast, bringing with it destructive winds of up to 40 meters per second (about 144 km/h) and torrential rain. The country's National Meteorological Administration has issued an orange code for dangerous weather, the second highest level in the four-level warning system.

China's official state media, citing local authorities, reported that over 1.7 million people have been evacuated in Zhejiang province, and another 100,000 in neighboring Fujian province. The main safety efforts are focused around the city of 10 million people in the direct path of the storm.

Xinhua News Agency reported that hundreds of flights have been canceled, ferry connections have been suspended, and the schedule of high-speed trains has been drastically reduced. All fishing boats have been urgently called to return to port. Before reaching China, Bavi passed the coasts of Japan and Taiwan, where it caused serious power outages, and earlier triggered deadly landslides in the Philippines.