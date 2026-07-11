Axios: Negotiating to open the Strait of Hormuz

Diplomats from Qatar and Oman are holding intensive talks with Iran in an attempt to negotiate the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

This was reported by the news outlet Axios, citing its sources familiar with the details of the negotiations in Muscat. The aim of the initiative is to achieve a joint declaration for full and free movement of vessels through international waters in the middle strip of the strait.

The talks come immediately after the renewal of military clashes between the United States and Iran in the region, which have called into question the fragile ceasefire agreement. According to Al-Arabiya TV, the administration of US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Tehran to stop attacks on commercial ships after US forces struck Iranian military sites earlier this week.

Qatari mediators are trying to de-escalate tensions to prevent a full-scale conflict that would seriously threaten global energy markets.