Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a large-scale wave of Ukrainian drones last night. The official statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation indicates that a total of 178 Ukrainian drones were neutralized over eight Russian regions, the occupied Crimean peninsula and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

In the narrower scope of strikes over specific areas, Russian authorities report serious clashes, in which dozens of machines were shot down over several border and central regions alone, including 41 devices over certain sectors. According to local governors and Russian news channels, the attacks caused fires in energy infrastructure and oil refineries, including in the Krasnodar Territory and Rostov Region. According to reports from the Ukrainian military and messages on Telegram channels such as that of Ukrainian commander Robert Brody, the attacks were aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to the Russian armed forces.