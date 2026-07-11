The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that the heads of two large state-owned enterprises bear direct responsibility for the tragedy in the settlement of Vishnevo. The statement was made immediately after an urgent report by law enforcement agencies on a large-scale incident related to a detonation at a facility for storing special products.

The head of state emphasized that the lack of control and gross violation of security protocols led to the incident, which endangered the civilian population in the area. As a result of the investigation, Zelensky announced immediate structural reforms and serious staff cuts in the state defense conglomerate “Ukroboronprom“. The authorities are already taking measures for a complete audit of all military warehouses in the country.