American actor Steven Seagal, who has had Russian citizenship for years and is Moscow's special representative for humanitarian relations with the United States, has once again stepped into the role of a Russian propagandist, reports the Ukrainian English-language Kyiv Independent. In his new documentary "In the Name of Justice", distributed on the Russian state media platform "Smotrim", Seagal openly questioned Volodymyr Zelensky's legitimacy, saying: "I didn't know he was still president".

In the film, the action star visits Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, including the destroyed Mariupol, and talks to Ukrainian prisoners of war, repeating the Kremlin's main theses on the conflict. Seagal, who maintains close relations with Vladimir Putin, once again declared his full support for the Russian leadership, while Western media reminded that the actor has long lost his Hollywood influence and was officially declared a threat to national security by Kiev back in 2017.