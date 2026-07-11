Future relations between Budapest and Moscow will continue to develop in a spirit of strategic pragmatism and economic cooperation aimed at protecting national interests.

This position is confirmed by the Hungarian diplomatic service, led by the new Foreign Minister Anita Orbán, who took office in May this year, in line with the long-term line of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Hungary remains heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies and has no intention of severing its energy partnership with the Russian Federation.

Reuters notes that Budapest is regularly under pressure from Brussels due to its close contacts with the Kremlin and attempts to block or delay European initiatives on Ukraine.

Although the country has recently partially softened its position by unblocking negotiations on one of clusters for Kiev's accession to the EU, Hungarian diplomacy categorically defends its right to maintain regular consultations with Russia as a legitimate and standard diplomatic practice.