Iran: Revenge for the murder is inevitable

Iran's Supreme Leader has made an official and extremely sharp statement, calling retaliation for the murder of his father "inevitable and a sacred duty" for the nation.

In a speech broadcast on state television in Tehran and quoted by a number of international agencies, he stressed that the country does not intend to leave this bold act against his family and state sovereignty unanswered. According to him, the military leadership of the Islamic Republic is already developing plans and will choose the most appropriate moment, tactics and location to deliver a crushing blow.

Tensions in the Middle East remain at a critical point after this statement. International observers and political analysts are watching the rhetoric of the new Iranian leader with increasing concern, as such threats heighten fears of a major regional conflict that could also involve global superpowers. For now, diplomatic missions in the region are calling for restraint, but Tehran is making it clear that it will not budge.