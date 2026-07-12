Welt: The window for Ukraine is closing

The Ukrainian armed forces have managed to gain an important tactical advantage on the battlefield thanks to the recent deliveries of Western weapons, but this so-called “window of opportunity“ is severely limited in time. The German daily Welt has published a large-scale analysis of leading military experts and strategists, according to whom the current moment is critical for the further outcome of the war. The authors point out that in order to turn this tactical advantage into a lasting strategic success, immediate, massive and decisive offensive actions by Kiev are needed, supported without delay by the allies.

Welt analysts are issuing a serious warning that the Russian Federation is currently rapidly regrouping its remaining forces, mobilizing additional resources and adapting its military tactics to the new conditions. If Ukraine fails to capitalize on the momentum it has built up in the coming weeks, the balance of power on the front risks shifting again in Moscow's favor, making future liberation operations much more difficult and bloody.