A series of powerful explosions have rocked southern Iran's Bushehr province and the strategic port of Asalueh, the English-language state-run Press TV reported. Locals in the town of Choghadak, about 20 kilometers from the country's only civilian nuclear power plant, reported loud detonations and the activation of air defenses. According to initial information from provincial authorities, quoted by the IRNA news agency, the explosions were the result of new air strikes targeting a military base, a fishing port and energy infrastructure. Iranian officials stressed that the Bushehr nuclear reactor was not damaged and there were no reports of civilian casualties, but fires broke out on several civilian vessels in Asalueh.
Powerful explosions rock southern Iran
Iranian state TV confirms blasts near Bushehr nuclear plant and key energy hub Asalueh
Jul 12, 2026 02:56 75