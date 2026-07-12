SpaceX Announces 13th Starship Test Flight

The American space company SpaceX has officially confirmed that it is preparing the thirteenth test flight of its mega-rocket Starship.

The news comes just after engineers at the "Starbase" range in Texas successfully conducted a static ignition of all 33 engines of the latest third-generation (V3) Super Heavy launch vehicle. According to a notice issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the main launch window opens on Wednesday, July 15. The mission aims to demonstrate critical space operations, including in-orbit engine re-ignition, which is key to NASA's future Artemis lunar program.