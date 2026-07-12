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SpaceX Announces 13th Starship Test Flight

SpaceX Announces 13th Starship Test Flight

Elon Musk's Company Completes Key Ground Tests and Targets Next Historic Launch for July 15

Jul 12, 2026 02:59 81

SpaceX Announces 13th Starship Test Flight - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The American space company SpaceX has officially confirmed that it is preparing the thirteenth test flight of its mega-rocket Starship.

The news comes just after engineers at the "Starbase" range in Texas successfully conducted a static ignition of all 33 engines of the latest third-generation (V3) Super Heavy launch vehicle. According to a notice issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the main launch window opens on Wednesday, July 15. The mission aims to demonstrate critical space operations, including in-orbit engine re-ignition, which is key to NASA's future Artemis lunar program.