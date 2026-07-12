Peter Magyar triggers presidential change

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his ruling "Tisza" party have submitted to parliament a proposal for the 17th amendment to the Basic Law, which would terminate the mandate of current President Tamás Suljók, Reuters reported.

Magyar has long described the head of state as a "puppet" of Viktor Orban's former government and is demanding his resignation.

The prime minister explained that theoretically there is an option for a classic impeachment procedure, but the government prefers a direct constitutional change to preserve the dignity of the institution.

The "Tisza" party has the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament to pass the amendment, which would open a 30-day period for the election of a new president.