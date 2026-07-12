US launches new wave of massive strikes against Iran

The United States has launched a new series of military strikes against Iran, the US authorities officially announced.

The reason for the offensive was another escalation of tensions in the region and the attack on a container ship in the Middle East.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made an official statement immediately after the start of the air campaign. He was categorical that Tehran directly suffers the consequences of its actions, stating that “Iran made a bad choice and is now paying the price“. According to information from Axios TV, the current goals of the US military on Iranian territory are strictly defined. These include key air defense systems, as well as strategic sites for launching missiles and combat drones.

Local Iranian media immediately reported large-scale detonations in a number of coastal areas. The state-run Iranian media IRIB reported more than 10 powerful explosions in the southern city of Jask. Mehr Agency confirmed an explosion on the strategic island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz. Hours earlier, local authorities also reported serious explosions in the areas of Bushehr and Asalweh, where the country's key energy and nuclear facilities are located.

The issue of US President Donald Trump's security remains in the background. The influential publication The Wall Street Journal reported that according to official analyses, Washington does not consider Iran to be a real and immediate threat to the life of the head of state at the present time. However, upon leaving the NATO summit, the American leader unexpectedly changed his plane as an increased security measure.

In parallel with the air strikes, the situation in the surrounding waters is critical. The Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Coordination Center (UKMTO) reported a new incident off the coast of Oman. A large container ship was attacked by hostile forces, causing a large fire on board the vessel. The incident blocked commercial traffic after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier announced a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to US interference.