Escalation in the Gulf: UAE and Bahrain under fire

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated in the early hours of the day. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) officially announced that it had repelled a series of missile strikes and drone attacks launched by Iran. According to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Defense, the country's air defense forces responded promptly and neutralized the threats in the airspace.

The tension quickly spread to neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf region. Loud explosions were reported in the Qatari capital Doha, and air raid sirens were sounded in Bahrain.

In connection with the emergency situation, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued an urgent appeal to residents to stay in their homes and avoid going out. In parallel, authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain urged their citizens to immediately seek the nearest safe place or shelter. There is currently no official data on the extent of damage or injured citizens.