New wave of drone attacks in Russia: One dead, three injured in Samara region, apartment block hit in Tula region

One man was killed and three others were injured in a serious drone attack in the Samara region, TASS reported, citing local authorities.

The attack took place in the early hours of the day, with emergency services sources confirming that the victims have already been admitted to hospital, where they are receiving emergency medical care. At the moment, there is no report of a critical danger to the lives of the injured.

In parallel with the strike in the Samara region, a drone attack was also registered in the Tula region, located south of the capital Moscow. According to the regional governor and publications in regional news channels on Telegram, an apartment building was damaged in the attack. Teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and the police were immediately sent to the scene. The residents of the affected building were promptly evacuated. According to preliminary reports from rescue services in the Tula region, there were no deaths or serious injuries to civilians in this region.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems were activated in several regions of the country, intercepting dozens of Ukrainian drones of various ranges. For its part, official Kiev traditionally does not directly comment on specific strikes on Russian territory, but Ukrainian military sources emphasize that the attacks are aimed solely at facilities that support the Kremlin's logistics and military machine.