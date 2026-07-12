Gulf Tensions: Qatar, Kuwait Repel Massive Missile Attacks

The situation in the Persian Gulf remains critical after Qatar and Kuwait were targeted by a series of airstrikes early this morning. To 07:45 Bulgarian time (07:45 local time), the military forces of the two countries reported the successful interception of multiple enemy targets in their airspace, the official defense departments reported.

Qatar remains under pressure

Qatar's armed forces continue to repel missile attacks on the country's territory, the Qatari Ministry of Defense confirmed in an official statement. Residents of the capital Doha reported a series of loud explosions and activated air defense sirens in the early hours of Sunday.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior initially raised the security threat level in the country. A little later, the department issued a reassuring message that the immediate danger had been neutralized and the situation in the capital was gradually returning to normal. According to official data, the emirate's air defense systems had operated with high accuracy and there were no reports of serious material damage or civilian casualties on the ground.

Kuwait activates its air defense shield

In parallel with the attack on Qatar, neighboring Kuwait was also subjected to serious airstrikes. The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces announced that their air defense units had intercepted and destroyed several enemy targets that entered the sovereign airspace of the emirate.

The country's military command was quick to clarify among the population, stating that the explosions heard in various areas of the country were entirely caused by the activation of air defense systems and the successful destruction of missiles in flight, and not by direct hits. Authorities in Kuwait City have urged citizens to exercise restraint and follow only the safety instructions issued by the competent state authorities.

Escalation in the region

The new wave of attacks is part of a sharp increase in military activity in the Middle East in recent hours, caused by the renewed exchange of strikes between the US and Iranian forces in the strategic Strait of Hormuz region. Radar systems and military infrastructure in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are on the highest level of combat readiness due to the constant risk of new strikes with ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones.