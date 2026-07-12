Iran and the United States exchanged new strikes, the Strait of Hormuz is closed again

Iran and the United States exchanged a new series of missile and drone strikes after Tehran attacked American military sites in Persian Gulf countries and announced that it was closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz again, Reuters reports, BTA reports.

The escalation comes after days of mutual attacks that prompted US President Donald Trump to declare an end to the temporary ceasefire agreement that paused the military operation launched by the US and Israel on February 28. However, he left open the possibility of new negotiations.

Attacks on commercial ships

In recent days, several commercial vessels have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian authorities announced that they had stopped traffic through the strait after a warning shot hit the Cypriot-flagged container ship „Galaxy“. Tehran said the ship had entered an unauthorized route.

The Indian Foreign Ministry reported that almost all Indian sailors on board had been rescued, with one person still missing.

Later in the day, Iran said it had attacked a second merchant ship.

Tehran: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until US forces withdraw from the Middle East.

For its part, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) assured that international shipping would continue despite Iranian threats.

The US military also reported that it had struck 140 of a total of more than 300 targeted Iranian military targets over the past three nights to limit Tehran's ability to attack civilian and commercial ships.

Shortly afterwards, Iranian media reported explosions in a number of port cities.

Iran claims to have struck American targets

According to the IRGC, the following were hit in the retaliatory actions:

a command center and drone hangar in Jordan;

a US radar base in Kuwait;

an aircraft carrier and logistics facilities for its maintenance in Oman;

a fighter jet technical support center and command center in Qatar.

The Qatari government reported that in the attack Three people, including a child, were injured.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defenses had intercepted Iranian missiles and drones. Air raid sirens also sounded in Bahrain, and explosions were heard in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Qatar threatens to end mediation

After the attack on the country, authorities in Doha warned that they would not be able to fulfill their role as mediator between Washington and Tehran if they continued to be attacked.

The war is already having a serious impact on global energy markets. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a new rise in oil and natural gas prices, which is increasing inflationary pressures worldwide.

Mutual accusations over broken ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of violating the peace agreement.

“Such an agreement can only exist if it is respected by both sides“, he wrote on the social network X.

Iranian Parliament Speaker and Chief Negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a sharp warning to Washington.

“The era of unilateral agreements is over. We told you - keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking at the door,” he said.

Earlier this week, the United States revoked a license allowing the sale of Iranian crude oil after Qatari and Saudi oil tankers were targeted by attacks.

Although Tehran has not officially claimed responsibility for them, analysts believe that such actions are being used as a means of pressure in negotiations with the West.

Diplomatic contacts continue

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Oman with his counterpart Badr Albusaidi.

The two discussed options for ensuring safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and according to the Omani state agency, the talks will continue at both the technical and political levels.

New Supreme Leader Vows Revenge

In a written statement Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the death of his father Ali Khamenei, who died in a joint US-Israeli attack at the start of the war.

“We swear to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars against the criminal and disgraced murderers,“ the statement said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public.