One dead, three injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Samara region

One person has been killed and three people, including a child, were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Russian Samara region, the region's governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

According to him, the attacks damaged residential buildings and an industrial site. Fedorishchev reported the information on the Telegram application, without specifying further details about the damage caused.

The independent Russian media outlet “Astra“, citing photos and videos distributed on social networks, reported that the affected industrial site was the oil refinery in the city of Syzran. The footage shows several large fires on the territory of the plant.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian armed forces shot down 349 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The Syzran refinery has already been the target of Ukrainian attacks several times. After an attack in late May, the plant, which has an annual processing capacity of about 8.5 million tons of oil, was forced to temporarily stop work.

The plant is owned by the state-controlled oil company “Rosneft“ and produces gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene.

According to DPA, Russia is experiencing fuel shortages as repeated Ukrainian attacks on oil refining infrastructure disrupt production. In some areas, gas stations are already imposing limits on the amount of fuel that can be purchased, and drivers are forced to wait in long lines.

Kiev has been waging a campaign for months against Russian energy infrastructure, saying the aim is to pressure Moscow to begin talks to end the war.

Russia, for its part, insists that any future peace agreement must include the handover of Ukrainian territory, including areas that Russian forces still do not control more than four years after the start of a full-scale invasion.