The resignation of the Ukrainian ambassador to the US is directly linked to a scandal involving the purchase of a luxury real estate, the authoritative economic publication Financial Times reports.

The information sheds new light on the sudden diplomatic reshuffle in the American capital.

Oksana Markarova held the post of Ukraine's ambassador to Washington from 2021 to the end of 2025, when she was replaced "in a planned rotation". Her name appeared in publications by investigative journalists and media reports in connection with the purchase of an expensive mansion in Florida by her husband (businessman Danilo Volynets) through a newly created company, and the property was not listed in the family's initial anti-corruption declarations in Ukraine.

According to the newspaper's sources familiar with the case, official Kiev made the decision to remove the diplomat after an internal investigation into the transaction, which caused serious tension between the state leadership and the diplomatic mission. The case is gaining additional sensitivity against the backdrop of ongoing debates in the United States about the transparency of the management of funds and international support for Ukraine.

For the time being, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuses to officially comment on the specific revelations of the Financial Times, limiting itself to reports of a planned rotation of personnel abroad. The American government is expected to consider the candidacy of the new Ukrainian envoy as soon as possible in order to avoid a vacuum in bilateral relations.