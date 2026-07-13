The sudden death of South Carolina's iconic senator Lindsey Graham has shaken the federal government in the United States. The Republican, who was among President Donald Trump's closest and most loyal allies on Capitol Hill, died at the age of 71 at his home in Washington on Saturday night.

The news of his death was followed by an extraordinary statement from FBI Director Kash Patel. In an official statement, Patel stressed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is actively assisting the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and has "deployed all necessary resources" to support the proceedings. “The exact cause of the senator's death will be announced after all necessary investigations are completed procedures“, sources from the investigation assure, although for the moment officially no indication of foul play.

What do we know about Graham's fatal night and final hours?

Emergency Call: Emergency crews responded to a report of cardiac arrest at the senator's Capitol Hill home Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to a report of cardiac arrest at the senator's Capitol Hill home Saturday night. Forced Entry: Responding paramedics had to break down the front door of the home. The initial call from an unidentified woman claimed the door was unlocked, but firefighters found it deadbolted.

Responding paramedics had to break down the front door of the home. The initial call from an unidentified woman claimed the door was unlocked, but firefighters found it deadbolted. Medical findings: According to the medical examiner, preliminary findings indicate that Lindsey Graham most likely died from aortic dissection as a result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Why did the FBI's intervention ignite conspiracies in the US?

Kash Patel's statement about the large-scale involvement of the FBI was criticized by political analysts as “reckless and hasty“, as his unprompted comments gave food for dozens of conspiracy theories on the Internet.

The main reason for the suspicions in the public sphere is the context of Graham's last days:

Return from Ukraine: Just a day before his death – on Friday – the senator was on a key visit to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Just a day before his death – on Friday – the senator was on a key visit to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sanctions against Russia: Graham returned to Washington with a negotiated agreement with the White House on a new, sweeping economic sanctions bill against Moscow.

Graham returned to Washington with a negotiated agreement with the White House on a new, sweeping economic sanctions bill against Moscow. Threats from Iran: According to publications in American media, in the last week the senator has been the subject of direct threats from the Iranian regime because of his position on international conflicts.

According to publications in American media, in the last week the senator has been the subject of direct threats from the Iranian regime because of his position on international conflicts. The last conversation with Trump: Donald Trump himself revealed that he spoke with Graham on the phone around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday - just hours before the tragedy. The president said that Graham sounded “a little tired from the long flight“, but was otherwise in excellent condition.

As of 04:55 Bulgarian time, the case remains under the full control of the Metropolitan Police in Washington with federal logistical support from the FBI. The final autopsy report is expected to put an end to speculation surrounding the death of one of the most influential American politicians of our time.