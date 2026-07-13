A series of disasters marked the past night in Southeast Asia, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured in two separate serious incidents in Thailand and Bangladesh. According to the latest data from local authorities published by world agencies, a huge fire has destroyed a popular establishment in Bangkok, while at the same time Southeast Bangladesh is paralyzed by devastating monsoon floods.

Fire trap in Bangkok: At least 27 victims in a nightclub

A huge fire broke out in a pub in the northern part of the Thai capital Bangkok in the wee hours of the night. The incident was reported around midnight local time, trapping visitors.

Number of victims: The death of at least 27 people has been confirmed. Several dozen were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals with severe burns and gassing.

The death of has been confirmed. Several dozen were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals with severe burns and gassing. Authorities' reaction: Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, arrived at the scene of the tragedy in person. He told reporters that the causes of the flames were still being clarified.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, arrived at the scene of the tragedy in person. He told reporters that the causes of the flames were still being clarified. Rescue operation: It took firefighters about half an hour to bring the raging fire under control. Footage on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the building as people panicked and tried to escape through the main entrance. After the fire was extinguished, the interior was completely burned to the ground.

Water apocalypse in Bangladesh: Over 51 dead and a million stranded

The situation in Bangladesh remains in a state of emergency after heavy monsoon rains that began in early July triggered widespread flooding and mudslides in the southeast of the country.

Mashchab on the black statistics: The government on the country confirm what they are throwing at the genitalia e reached най-малко 51 dushi , араните са десетки.

The government on the country confirm what they are throwing at the genitalia e reached , араните са десетки. Humanitarian crisis: The water disaster has driven directly over 268,000 domestic workers. Poveche from one million residents are left completely cut off from light , blocked in the house without access to drinking water, storage, electricity and communications.

The water disaster has driven directly over 268,000 domestic workers. Poveche from , blocked in the house without access to drinking water, storage, electricity and communications. Zasegnati regions: The best position is in the extreme region of Cox's Bazar. There are huge refugee camps located there, sheltering over 1.2 million Rohingya, these temporary buildings are vulnerable to sugar supply.

The best position is in the extreme region of Cox's Bazar. There are huge refugee camps located there, sheltering over 1.2 million Rohingya, these temporary buildings are vulnerable to sugar supply. Problems of the SAS Savitelite shares:Perkysnatite ptyshcha, lipsata on current and destroyed infrastructure is seriously making it difficult to Saviteliteliyekipi, Koito se opitvat yes reach nai-suffer the village. The authorities of the meeting opened the rush to the center behind the pillar.

Save the operation and in the future the government will continue and for an hour, so the local authorities are afraid of what they will throw at the sacrifice, maybe in vain, they will follow the watch.