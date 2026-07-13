Turkey sent 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela for earthquake victims

Turkey has sent 30 tons of humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Venezuela, the Anadolu Agency reported, quoted by BTA.

The planes with the humanitarian aid were met at the “Simon Bolivar“ airport in the capital Caracas by the country's Foreign Minister Ivan Hill.

Hill thanked the hard work of the Turkish rescue teams, who worked on the ground from the first hours after the earthquake, and also Turkey, which has sent its most prepared teams to Venezuela as a priority, the agency notes. "We thank the Turkish rescuers who worked side by side with us in the search and rescue operations for the survivors," the agency quoted him as saying.

At the ceremony welcoming the humanitarian aid, Turkey's ambassador to Caracas, Aydan Karamanoglu, highlighted the widespread coverage in the Venezuelan media of the activities of the Turkish rescue teams and the aid sent.

Two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 shook Venezuela on June 24. More than a thousand significantly weaker aftershocks followed.