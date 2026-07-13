Macron: Ukraine orders French-Italian air defense systems and 16 Rafale fighter jets

Ukraine “has ordered new French-Italian air defense systems, as well as 16 “Rafale“ fighter jets, which will operate in its airspace until 2028-2029“, French President Emmanuel Macron announced today, Ukrinform and Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The French president also said that Paris had granted Kiev a license to produce several types of weapons, including the SCALP EG cruise missile.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Macron also said that Ukraine's allies had agreed to start military exercises in Ukraine's neighboring countries as part of a plan to multinational forces that will be deployed as soon as a possible ceasefire agreement with Russia is reached.