Poland does not intend to provide its anti-aircraft missile systems and Patriot missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was categorically stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, putting an end to speculation on the subject, which ignited a political scandal in Warsaw.

Tusk justified the decision with the priorities of Polish national security. He emphasized that the country's geographical location places it on the front line of NATO and Poland's airspace must be protected to the maximum extent. However, the prime minister assured that Warsaw would continue to help Kiev with other types of weapons and logistical support.

National Defense: Poland guards its own skies.

Political disputes: Warsaw opposition closely monitors military supplies.

Alternative aid: Military support for Ukraine will continue in other sectors.

The decision highlights the complicated situation among European allies, who are balancing support for Ukraine with replenishing their own defense stocks.