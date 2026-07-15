Billionaire Elon Musk has publicly expressed his support for the leader of the far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, as a candidate for the presidential elections in France in 2027. This was done through a publication on the social platform "Ex", reports Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

“She is France's last hope”, Musk wrote after sharing a publication according to which support for Le Pen in sociological surveys is sharply increasing.

His statement has caused immediate political reactions in France. The Minister of European Affairs and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot criticized Musk's position, also through “Ex“ urging him to reconsider it.

“As we say in French: only fools do not change their minds“, wrote Barrot.

This is not the first time that the American entrepreneur has shown support for Marine Le Pen. In April 2025, after she was sentenced in the first instance to a five-year ban from holding elected office for misuse of public funds, Musk said that he hoped she would overcome “this persecution“ and run for president.

Last week, an appeals court reduced her sentence from five years to 15 months, allowing her to run in the 2027 presidential election. Le Pen announced her candidacy immediately after the court ruling.

Musk's publication also sparked accusations of foreign interference in the French political process. MP Antoine Leauman of the France Indépendant party said the presidential campaign was already subject to foreign influence and called on French media regulator ARCOM to look into the case.