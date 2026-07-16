The political scene in Kiev is undergoing its most serious reorganization in months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has initiated large-scale personnel changes in the executive branch and the security sector. According to official reports from the Xinhua news agency, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) officially voted and accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. Since by law her resignation automatically dissolves the entire Council of Ministers, the country is currently preparing for an urgent approval of a new cabinet.

Hours after the vote for the prime minister, the wave of resignations and dismissals also covered the key Ministry of Defense. Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed on his personal Telegram account that he is leaving his post. This reshuffle at the top in Kiev coincides with a critical moment in the four-year war with Russia, marked by intensive airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and massive drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Why Zelensky is changing the government: New political strategy and diplomatic goals

In his official address, quoted by the European editorial office of Politico, President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the large-scale reshuffle with the need for a completely “new political strategy“ and “renewal“ of the state leadership. Kiev aims to accelerate the implementation of international arms supply agreements and optimize foreign policy management. As part of this plan, former Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko has been offered a new important sector related to relations with a key international partner. There is speculation on the sidelines of parliament that she will be appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to the United States, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, according to political analysts from Deutsche Welle, the reshuffles in Kiev are also aimed at strengthening the presidential administration's control over the executive branch. However, the changes will not negatively affect the country's European integration. Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Taras Kachka said in Brussels that negotiations for membership in the European Union remain an unconditional priority for the next cabinet.

Who will be the new prime minister: The leading nominations in Kiev

Although Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet officially introduced his new prime minister, in the Ukrainian media and among deputies from the ruling party “Servant of the People“ several main candidates already stand out:

Serhiy Koretsky : The executive director of the state energy giant “Naftogaz“ is cited by France Presse as the absolute favorite for the prime minister's post. His nomination is strategic, as the security of the energy grid is a major challenge for Ukraine.

: The executive director of the state energy giant “Naftogaz“ is cited by France Presse as the absolute favorite for the prime minister's post. His nomination is strategic, as the security of the energy grid is a major challenge for Ukraine. Denis Shmygal : The former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy (who held the post of Prime Minister until July 2025) is also being considered as an option to stabilize the transition period.

: The former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy (who held the post of Prime Minister until July 2025) is also being considered as an option to stabilize the transition period. Igor Terekhov: The mayor of Kharkiv is seen as an experienced crisis manager, whose city deals with the consequences of the military conflict on a daily basis.

Defense reshuffle: Igor Klimenko prepares to take over the Ministry of Defense

The dismissal of 35-year-old Mykhailo Fedorov from the Ministry of Defense surprised some international observers, as during his six-month tenure, Ukraine made significant progress in the mass production and deployment of combat drones on the front. According to reports in CBS News, behind the scenes there was a systematic tension between Fedorov and the military high command, including Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, regarding the allocation of defense budgets.

Reuters sources among Ukrainian lawmakers revealed that Volodymyr Zelensky plans to nominate the current Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko as the new Minister of Defense. The Verkhovna Rada is expected to hold decisive votes on the new nominations to the cabinet and the leadership of law enforcement agencies later today.