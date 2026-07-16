Ukrainian parliament prepares to approve new government; Tensions in Kiev over Fedorov resignation

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada is meeting for a crucial session today to approve the composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers, as the country enters its latest major political reshuffle since the war. But the process of replacing the executive branch has sparked serious public tension and calls for mass protests in the capital. The reason is the surprising resignation of the extremely popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, accompanied by dissatisfaction from soldiers, veterans and anti-corruption activists.

Appointment of the new Prime Minister: Energy is a priority before winter

The political realignment began earlier this week, when President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a change in Kiev's “political strategy“. On Tuesday, July 14, the Ukrainian parliament accepted the resignation of the previous Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, who had held the post for a year. Her departure automatically led to the dissolution of the entire previous government.

According to information from Reuters and the publication “Ukrainska Pravda“, Zelensky has officially supported Serhiy Koretsky as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine. Koretsky, who until now headed the state energy company “Naftogaz“, is pointed out by the head of state as “the best-prepared candidate“ to address the critical challenges facing the country. The main motive for his selection is the urgent need to prepare the energy network for the upcoming winter season in the conditions of incessant Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

The ruling party “Servant of the People“, which has a majority in the Verkhovna Rada, is expected to vote without any problems on Koretsky's candidacy and the team he proposed by the end of today.

Mikhailo Fedorov's resignation has shocked civil society

In parallel with the changes at the top of the Council of Ministers, the biggest shake-up in the state administration came from the Ministry of Defense. On Wednesday, July 15, Mikhail Fedorov, 35, confirmed that he was leaving his post. Fedorov, who initially became known as the Minister of Digital Transformation and the creator of the application "Dia", spent only six months at the head of the defense ministry.

In his official statement on social networks, he listed the achievements of his team, including blocking Russian forces from accessing the Starlink satellite system, the large-scale deployment of domestic drone production and the digitalization of processes in the army through the platforms "Reserve +" and "Army +". According to Ukrainian lawmakers and political analysts quoted by Kyiv Independent, the real reason for his removal is a deep systemic conflict with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Oleksandr Syrsky, over plans for a radical reform of the army structure and mobilization centers.

Zelensky plans to nominate the current Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko as his successor.

Citizens and veterans take to rallies in Kiev

The president's decision to part ways with one of the most approved reformers in the government has sparked sharp criticism. Prominent public figures, activists and war veterans have described the replacement as a “fatal mistake“ that risks slowing down Ukraine's technological superiority on the front.

According to Euronews and Financial Times correspondents in Kiev, a large-scale organization of peaceful protests is already underway on social networks. The organizers of last year's demonstrations in defense of independent anti-corruption bodies have called on citizens to gather today at exactly 9:01 a.m. (immediately after the national minute of silence for the dead) on the "Ivan Franko" square in the center of the capital. The goal of the rally is to express categorical disagreement with the practice of "replacing effective ministers with people convenient for the political situation." Despite the discontent on the streets, analysts from European institutes point out that the government reshuffle is one of the few levers that Volodymyr Zelensky has to demonstrate a renewal in leadership, since holding elections is constitutionally prohibited during martial law. We recall that, at the proposal of the head of state, earlier this week the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days - until October 31, 2026.