The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made one of his most difficult political decisions by accepting the resignation of the Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov. Until recently, Fedorov was considered one of the closest and untouchable allies of the head of state. A thorough investigation by the authoritative publication “Ukrainska Pravda“ reveals the deep structural and personal reasons behind this unexpected reshuffle in Kiev.

The clash of two concepts: Technocracy versus military tradition

The main catalyst for the separation turned out to be the escalating conflict between Mykhailo Fedorov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Oleksandr Syrsky. According to sources of “Ukrainska Pravda“ from the presidential administration, the tension between the two was systematic and paralyzed the making of key decisions on defense.

Digital modernization: Fedorov pushed for rapid technological reform and decentralization of supplies.

Fedorov pushed for rapid technological reform and decentralization of supplies. Traditional command: General Sirsky held on to strictly centralized control and a classic military hierarchy.

General Sirsky held on to strictly centralized control and a classic military hierarchy. Bureaucratic clash: The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff regularly blocked each other's initiatives.

Zelensky's choice

Information sources of “Ukrainska Pravda“ indicate that Volodymyr Zelensky was faced with a critical choice at a time of increased pressure on the front lines. The president could no longer tolerate the constant bickering along the “Fedorov – Syrsky“ axis, which threatened the stability of the army.

In the end, Zelensky decided to “sacrifice“ his trusted political ally for the sake of unity in military command. The decision shows that in the current phase of the conflict, Kiev gives absolute priority to the operational stability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over administrative and technological reforms in the ministry. The Verkhovna Rada is expected to vote on the resignation and consider new nominations for the position as soon as possible.