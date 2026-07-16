Israel told the US that it will keep its forces in the "security zones"

Israel has confirmed to the Pentagon that it intends to maintain its military presence in the so-called "security zones" in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip, BTA reports.

During a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that his country is determined to keep its forces in these areas.

According to a statement from Katz's office, this decision is motivated by Israel's desire to protect its borders and the settlements near them from the threats that Tel Aviv believes are posed by jihadist forces.