Protests in Ukraine against the removal of Mykhailo Fedorov

Protests were held in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, against the removal of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of defense minister, reported Agence France-Presse, Reuters, Associated Press and Ukrinform, BTA reports.

In Kiev, hundreds, and according to Reuters, more than 1,000 people, gathered in front of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted "Shame" and "Bring Fedorov back."

Fedorov's resignation is part of the large-scale changes in the Ukrainian government initiated by President Zelensky. Today, the Verkhovna Rada is to vote on the composition of the new cabinet.

The head of the state-owned company “Naftogaz“ Sergiy Koretsky is expected to be elected prime minister, and the post of defense minister is expected to be taken by the previous interior minister, Igor Klimenko.

Fedorov confirmed on the social network X that his term as minister is ending.

The 35-year-old technology expert was initially the minister of digital transformation, and later headed the Ministry of Defense. During his term, he worked to reduce bureaucracy, expand the army's capabilities in the field of drones and reform the defense sector.

According to Reuters, his efforts to change the supply system for the army have met with resistance, and he has also been criticized for slow progress in reforms of the mobilization system.

Earlier today, the deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Pavlo Elizarov, also resigned, citing Fedorov's departure as the reason, stating that it would harm the country's defense.

It is still unclear whether Mykhailo Fedorov will receive another post in the new government.

Amid the political changes, Ukraine continues to wage hostilities against Russia. According to Reuters, Ukrainian forces are in their best position on the front line since late 2022, continuing to strike at Russia's oil sector and military logistics with missiles and drones. At the same time, Russian troops continue their offensive in the east of the country, and Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of personnel and missile defense equipment.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power has already recommended that parliament support the candidacy of Sergiy Koretsky for prime minister. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the proposal received the support of 19 members of the committee, with three abstaining.

The changes in the government were announced by President Zelensky on Sunday, arguing that the cabinet and law enforcement agencies need "renewal". He subsequently said that he expected the Defense Ministry and the military leadership to work with greater unity.