"Assisted suicide": France allows euthanasia

The right to euthanasia in France has now been enshrined in law - after the adoption of the relevant law by parliament. It will allow patients with terminally ill diseases who are conscious to take drugs that cause death.

The drugs will be prescribed by a doctor, who must first consult with other doctors. As a rule, patients will take the drugs themselves. If they are physically unable to do this, they will be assisted by a doctor or a nurse.

Various forms of euthanasia are allowed in Europe

In this case, we are talking about the so-called “assisted suicide“. This form of ending life is also permitted in certain circumstances in other European countries such as Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

In addition, according to data from the European Parliament, active euthanasia, called “deprivation of life at the request of the patient“, is permitted in some European countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. In this situation, the drug leading to death is administered by a third party, most often a doctor. It is expected that in exceptional cases this option will also be possible in France.

Along with these forms, there is also indirect euthanasia, in which the acceleration of death can be a side effect of painkillers, or passive euthanasia, in which life-ending measures are terminated in accordance with the patient's wishes. At least one of these forms is permitted in most European countries. The legal situation in different European countries varies. EU countries decide the matter independently. Some European countries, such as Ireland and Malta, are currently working on euthanasia legislation. In the UK, the legalization of active euthanasia has been postponed for the time being.

The French law has drawn criticism

The question of whether and in what form to allow assisted dying is very sensitive from a social and political point of view. This was also highlighted in the process of adopting the French law. The project went through three readings in both the National Assembly and the Senate. The National Assembly supported it, but the Senate, considered more conservative, rejected it three times. In accordance with the French constitution, the National Assembly ultimately has the final say.

Criticism was mainly directed at the Conference of Catholic Bishops of France, which openly declared itself against the law. During its discussion, the bishops noted that the difference in the voting results in the two chambers of parliament reflected the “deep disunity“ of French society on this issue.

Lily Gigenot and Nikola Dobrich, who advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, expressed to DW their concern that these people may feel forced to resort to assistance in parting with life, even if they do not suffer from a terminal illness. Their opinion is that the formation of this type of decision is influenced not only by the person's personal situation, but also by how society treats people with disabilities. In other words, a person's will can be largely determined by social circumstances, the level of support and the attitude towards people with limited opportunities.

The right to euthanasia - the end of a taboo?

Belgian doctor François Damas rejects this criticism. He does not believe that people with disabilities or serious illnesses will feel forced to take advantage of the opportunity to receive assistance in ending their lives. According to him, patients make this decision themselves together with their families. In addition, strict protection and control measures are provided for such cases.

Damas has been serving terminally ill patients at the end of their lives for more than 20 years. He told DW that about 25 percent of his patients come from France. In his opinion, the main significance of the new legislation is that it opens up the possibility of dialogue between doctors and patients about death. Damas notes that until now this area has been a kind of taboo in France and has practically not been discussed openly.

By voting in the National Assembly, France is making a principled decision that has fundamental legal significance. This is also the fulfillment of one of the election promises made by President Emmanuel Macron before his second and final presidential term. This law will most likely become the last major socio-political project of Macron, who will leave the presidency in 2027.

Author: Lucia Schulten