Turkish geologist and seismologist: We expect a major earthquake very soon

Authoritative Turkish geologist and seismologist Dr. Naci Görür warned of the imminent possibility of a major earthquake in the Sea of Marmara region, the news site “Son Dakika“ reported, quoted by BTA.

Following a recent earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale in the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale, on the Dardanelles, renowned geologist Prof. Dr. Naci Görür issued a warning, drawing attention to the fault where the quake occurred, the media added.

Gönyur noted that the Sea of Marmara region is under tension, stating: “We expect a major earthquake very soon“.

Commenting on the earthquake via his profile on social media, Gönür draws attention to the technical details of the earthquake and its significance for the region. Noting that the latest earthquake occurred on the Küçükkuyu fault, Gönür explained that it was a shallow and weak tremor, but that this activity is part of a bigger picture.

The geologist points to the southern branch of the North Anatolian Fault Line as a zone in the Sea of Marmara under stress and states that a major earthquake can be expected very soon on the northern branch of the fault, notes “Son Dakika“.

In conclusion, Gönür once again emphasizes that greater attention is needed to warnings of expected seismic activity and that preparations for the expected major earthquake in the Sea of Marmara region must be accelerated without delay.