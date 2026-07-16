Houthi leader threatens Saudi Arabia with oil facilities attacks

The leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Monday that all Saudi oil and other vital facilities would be targeted by the group's missiles and drones if Riyadh escalates its intervention in the Yemeni conflict, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The warning came after the Houthis fired missiles at Saudi Arabia, accusing the kingdom of bombing the airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which they control, on Monday, a move that marked the end of a four-year truce between the two warring countries.

The Iran-backed Houthis have previously attacked Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure. In 2019, they claimed responsibility for attacks on two key Saudi oil facilities that temporarily deprived Riyadh of more than half of its crude oil production.



In 2022, the Houthis struck Saudi oil facilities again. At that time, the Saudi-led coalition reported that an Aramco oil distribution station in Jeddah was hit and a fire broke out.

"The real retaliation is Sanaa airport for Riyadh airport - airport for airport, ports for ports, blockade for blockade", Al-Houthi said in a televised statement.

Yemen has been torn by civil war for more than a decade, since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi Arabia's intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The conflict has since sparked one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and divided the country into two - the Saudi-backed government in Aden and the Houthi administration in Sanaa, Reuters notes.