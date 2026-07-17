Macron: France and Germany are getting closer again

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a visit to Germany, said that France and Germany are getting closer again, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Before the start of the Franco-German intergovernmental meeting near Cologne, Macron stressed the need for a new impetus in bilateral cooperation and closer coordination with Berlin on key international issues.

Franco-German relations are going through a turbulent period, partly due to the failure of the joint fighter project. However, Macron said that cooperation between the two countries should be expanded, and the intergovernmental meeting aims to give new energy to the partnership.

“I think I can say that in the last few months there has been a real convergence between France and Germany on the European agenda“, said the French president.

According to him, Paris and Berlin intend to work together for peace and security in Europe, to continue support for Ukraine, to strengthen the defense industry, as well as on strategic topics such as the development of artificial intelligence and the energy transition.

Macron also stressed that he was visiting Germany together with members of the French government “at a time marked by a new strategic beginning for Europe, which also means consolidating the German-French partnership“.