Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has launched an official investigation into former Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto's contacts with the Russian Federation, Hungarian sources reported, News.bg reports.

Before the investigation began, Magyar publicly described these ties as a possible “act of treason“.

At this stage, details of the case are not being disclosed, as the investigation involves a large volume of classified diplomatic materials and secret documents related to the country's foreign policy.

Magyar said that the government would not comment on the progress of the investigation, so as not to influence the work of the investigative bodies. According to him, all information that can be published will be presented after receiving the first results.

The investigation begins against the background of reports that Péter Szijjártó has resigned as an MP to take a high position at the Chinese car manufacturer BYD.

Meanwhile, Magyar claims that businessmen close to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are preparing to leave the country and transfer their assets abroad.

Earlier, allegations emerged that during his term as foreign minister, Szijjártó provided sensitive information to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov within the European Union. According to these reports, these include data from discussions and documents related to Ukraine, as well as information about the positions of Western countries towards Russia and the war.

Péter Szijjártó and the Hungarian government have not yet confirmed these allegations.