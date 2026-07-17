China protests new US visa restrictions

China has called on the United States to lift new visa restrictions, calling them "discriminatory" and saying it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures, Reuters reported, quoted by News.bg.

Beijing rejects Washington's decisions, which it says are not in the interests of either the United States or the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jiang said at a press conference in Beijing.

The Chinese reaction comes after the United States announced new rules limiting the validity of visas for foreign students, participants in cultural exchange programs and journalists. Among those affected are Chinese journalists, whose stay will be limited to 90 days.

The new policy, which is set to take effect in September, has been presented by US authorities as a measure to combat widespread visa abuse and strengthen national security.

Under the new rules, foreign students who complete their studies in the US will have 30 days to leave the country or switch to another visa category.

The restrictions are part of a broader strategy by President Donald Trump's administration to reduce the number of foreign students and tighten immigration controls.

Beijing has said such measures disrupt normal exchanges between people and institutions and has urged Washington not to politicize educational, cultural and media ties between the two countries.