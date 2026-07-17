US calls for international cooperation against left-wing extremism

The administration of US President Donald Trump has called on countries around the world to cooperate in the fight against left-wing extremism, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, quoted by DPA, reports News.bg.

Rubio made his statement in Washington to representatives of about 60 countries, pointing out that the international fight against terrorism has a serious weakness - the underestimation of political left-wing extremism.

“Even today, the very idea that far-left terrorism can be a serious threat is treated as some kind of frenzied delusion or even as a dangerous fascist conspiracy“, said the US Secretary of State.

“However, it exists, and we underestimate it“, he added Rubio.

As an example, he cited an attack on the power grid in Berlin by a far-left group that left tens of thousands of residents without electricity for several days.

Rubio called on international partners to identify and document manifestations of left-wing extremism, as well as to restore the counterterrorism mechanisms that he said were necessary to counter this threat.

His statement is part of the Trump administration's broader approach to political extremism and security, in which Washington is pushing for closer international cooperation in the areas of information sharing and the prevention of terrorist attacks.