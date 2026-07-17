Iran attacked US military base in Qatar to "punish the aggressor"

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said today that it attacked US radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar to "punish the aggressor", in response to the attacks carried out overnight against Iran, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

“In response to the operations carried out last night, the brave fighters of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force carried out a heavy and surprise strike on the US air base “Al Udeidah” in Qatar to punish the aggressor and the US army that kill children,” the IRGC said in a statement.

The IRGC The Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had bombed American military aircraft stationed in Jordan with missiles and drones in response to US strikes on targets in Iran overnight, Agence France-Presse reported.

A statement from the Corps said several refueling planes and American fighter jets were destroyed and many others were damaged.

The Corps called on the Jordanians to attack the interests of "aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in their country, which is one of Washington's main regional allies.

At the same time, Kuwait announced that one of its power plants had been hit in an Iranian attack. Damage was caused. The plant was also carrying out water distillation operations.

The Iranian strikes on it caused a fire and damaged several production units, it said Iran's Energy Ministry.

A Kuwaiti power plant was hit in an Iranian attack and caused damage, Agence France-Presse reported, citing authorities, BTA reports.

“One of the power generation and water distillation installations was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression, causing a fire, damage and destruction of several production facilities”, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement, urging consumers “to reduce consumption during this exceptional period”.

Firefighters have already brought the flames under control, and technical teams have begun assessing the damage, securing the plant and working to restore the affected power generation units as quickly as possible, the statement added.

Iran said today it had carried out new strikes on US facilities in the Middle East, including the first direct attack against Syria, after the sixth night of US strikes on Iranian military facilities.

Early this morning, the Iranian military announced that it had attacked US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.